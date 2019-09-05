|
KAY
MARK L.
Sept. 4, 2019. Husband of Harriet (nee Samson). Father of Howard Kay (Helen Marconi) and Michael Kay. Brother of Sylvia (late Harry) Tobin and the late Norman (Sandra) Kay. Grandfather of Andrew and Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or Beth Sholom Cong., 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019