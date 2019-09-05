Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:15 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK L. KAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK L. KAY Notice
KAY
MARK L.
Sept. 4, 2019. Husband of Harriet (nee Samson). Father of Howard Kay (Helen Marconi) and Michael Kay. Brother of Sylvia (late Harry) Tobin and the late Norman (Sandra) Kay. Grandfather of Andrew and Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or Beth Sholom Cong., 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now