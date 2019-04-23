MaGRANN

MARK (Jameson)

68, of Philadelphia PA, and Palm City FL, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born May 18, 1950, in Philadelphia, Mark grew up in Northeast Philadelphia until the family moved to the Ashland section of Voorhees Township in the late 50s. He was a long-time resident of Medford Lakes.

Survived by his daughter, Carrie Mae MaGrann, of Wilmington NC; son and daughter-in-law, Erik and Tina Decker, of Alexandria VA; and 3 grand-daughters, Annabelle, Emily, and Carolyn. Always the "Big Brother", Mark will be sorely missed by his mother, Joan T. (Kelly) Magrann; sister and her husband, Leanne and Randy Renneisen; and brothers, Sean, Scott, Jay, and Shane. He was predeceased by his father, James F. Magrann; brother, David; and his sister, Lynne.

Mark went to high school at Bishop Eustace and Eastern High School, graduating in 1968. He graduated from Rutgers University, his beloved alma mater, in 1972 with a degree in education. Mark continued to be active at Rutgers in several alumni organizations and boards.

After a 5-year teaching career and time at National Home Insulators, Mark went on to found MaGrann Construction, a home building company, and MaGrann Associates, a building energy consulting and engineer-ing firm in 1982. As the company's web site noted, Mark was an active supporter of the Home Energy Rating System (HERS), served on the board of the Northeast HERS Alliance, and was involved in numerous national and regional green building initiatives.

While semi-retired, he remained active with numerous advocacy organizations, trade groups, professional associations and government agencies. Mark was awarded the Builders League of South Jersey's Joseph S. Van Osten Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 for his many years of service to the organiza-tion. Mark also served with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Advisory Councils on energy codes and related issues, was a judge for NAHB Research Center's Energy Value in Housing Awards, a trainer for the NAHB University of Housing and a chairperson of the Technical Committee of the Insulation Contractors of America Association.

An avid golfer and long-time member of Medford Lakes Country Club, Mark was a competitive surfer and made many of his best surfing buddies up and down the East Coast while riding waves. He taught most of his nieces and nephews how to surf down in Stone Harbor NJ, and awarded them puka necklaces when they were finally able to stand up and ride a wave.

Friends and family are invited share their stories of Mark's life at a memorial party on June 15, 2019, beginning at 4 P.M., at the Women's Civic Association Club, 96th Street and the beach, Stone Harbor.

Donations in memory of Mark may be made to . Arrangements are under the supervision of RONE FUNERAL SERVICE 1110 East Chestnut Avenue Vineland, NJ 08360

