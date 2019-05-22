|
|
CAPPE
MARLENE C. (nee DeMasi)
May 20, 2019, age 80, of Chest-nut Hill. Wife of the late George J. Cappe, Jr. Mother of Karen Cappe Nugent (Joseph), and George J. Cappe, III (Kathleen). Grandmother of Ainsley, Meghan, Joseph Jr., Amanda and Tyler. Sister of Susan Slevenski and Ellen Bice. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to the Scoliosis Research Society, www.srs.org.
