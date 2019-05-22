Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
MARLENE C. (DeMasi) KAPPE

MARLENE C. (DeMasi) KAPPE Notice
KAPPE
MARLENE C. (nee DeMasi)
May 20, 2019, age 80, of Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late George J. Kappe, Jr. Mother of Karen Kappe Nugent (Joseph), and George J. Kappe, III (Kathleen). Grandmother of Ainsley, Meghan, Joseph Jr., Amanda and Tyler. Sister of Susan Slevenski and Ellen Bice. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to the Scoliosis Research Society, www.srs.org.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019
