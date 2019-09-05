Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
MARLENE (Ritzen) CAPRIOTTI

MARLENE (Ritzen) CAPRIOTTI Notice
CAPRIOTTI
MARLENE (nee Ritzen)
On Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Debbie Bratzler (Harry), Mark (Beth), Laura Santangelo (Joe) and Michael (Denise). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to PA SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
