GOLLA
MARLENE (nee Lawler)
On Friday July 5, 2019 age 87, of Meadowbrook and formerly of Fox Chase. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Golla. Also sadly missed by 5 children, 10 grand-children, 19 Great-grand-children and Sister of Sr. Mary Faith I.H.M., Elizabeth Vandenburg and the late Joseph E. Lawler. Family and friends are invited to Marlene's Life Celebration Monday between 7 and 9 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD. 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and to participate in her Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 A.M. Church of St. Hilary of Poitiers. Int Hillside Cem. Memorial Contributions to Chop at www.Chop.edu/giving would be appreciated.
www.lifecelebration.com
for complete details.
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019