Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cem
502 E. Springfield Ave
Springfield, PA
MARLENE K. (Kauffman) SALL

MARLENE K. (Kauffman) SALL Notice
SALL
MARLENE K. (nee Kauffman)
July 7, 2019. Wife of the late S. Eugene, mother of Robyn B. (Harris) Shulman, former wife of the late Sidney Becker, grandmother of Joel and Charlie. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 10 A.M. precisely at The Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cem., 502 E. Springfield Ave., Springfield, PA 19064. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robyn B. and Harris Shulman. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
