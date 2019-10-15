|
|
ROSEN
MARLENE (nee Kuptsow)
On October 10, 2019. Dear, sweet soul, our hearts are broken. You were our rock. Beloved wife of Barry Rosen; Sweet mother of Matthew and the late Danny; Daughter of Dr. Aaron (and the late Anita) Kuptsow; sister of Marc (Bebing); aunt of Ashley and Jamie. She was an early childhood teacher who helped guide generations of children through their earliest years (many of them, and their parents will remember her with affection). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. L'Chaim. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019