S. MARLENE SMITTLE, SSJ
Formerly S. Joseph Virginia
On July 24, 2019, age 78. Daughter of the late Charles and Mary Smittle; cousin of Sue Ann and Thomas Moffett; also survived by members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to call Monday, July 29th, at 2 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissa-hickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019