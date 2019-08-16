|
CETRULLO
MARLY G.
Age 100 ¾, passed away on August 14, 2019 at home. Marly was raised in Zurich, Switzer-land, and was a proud graduate of the School of Life. During WWII Marly worked for Röchlingstahl International in Zurich and she served in the Red Cross Mountain Brigade 12 rescuing escapees coming into Switzerland from German Concentration Camps. After the war Marly worked for Sun Oil as a translator and was most recently residing in Aston with her daughter, Monica.
She was the daughter of the late Gustav Gubser and Maria Gubser-Kumin, and she was the wife of the late Louis L. Cetrullo. Survivors: daughters: Monica P. Costlow and Gina M. Matter. siblings: Gustav Gubser and Marguertia Arber Gubser. grandchildren: Alyssa L. and Danielle M. Matter.
Funeral Mass: Saturday 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Road, Aston. Burial: St. Thomas The Apostle Cem., Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019