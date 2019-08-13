|
SHRUT
MARLYN (nee Kaskey)
Of Wynnewood, PA died August 11, 2019. She lived a full life of 94 years. She met her late husband Herman when he served as a Navy officer during World War II. She is survived by her 2 children, Barry Shrut and Susan Agranoff; her daughter-in-law Jamisen Stern Shrut; her 2 grandchildren, Kimberly Shrut and Philip Shrut; and her brother Leonard.
Her brother Baylen previously deceased her.
Growing up in Cape May, NJ, she graduated 1st in her high school class. Her education continued at University of Pennsylvania where she completed Bachelor and Masters degrees during the wartime period. She taught at Haverford High School for many years and was still recently greeted by many adoring past students. She was an active life member of Hadassah.
Marlyn had an active retire-ment life, enjoying socializing with friends and playing bridge. She also enjoyed Broad-way shows, orchestra, opera, theater trips to the Berkshires and travel.
Burial will be private. The family will return to the residence of Barry and Jamisen Shrut Wednesday and Saturday evenings and The Greenhill Apartments (TV Room) Thurs-day evening with Memorial Services beginning at 7 P.M. each evening. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah,www.hadassah.org/; ways-to-give/, Main Line Reform Temple, http://www. mlrt.org/giving.html or a .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019