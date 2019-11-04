|
|
BONANNO
MARTHA (nee Kwader)
November 1, 2019. Age 100. Beloved Wife of The late James Bonanno. Devoted Mother of Jackie (The late James) Brennan and Patti Bonanno. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by 9 siblings. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and Thursday Morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INc 2531-35 S. Broad St., Funeral Mass Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts.,10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019