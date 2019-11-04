Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA BONANNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA (Kwader) BONANNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA (Kwader) BONANNO Notice
BONANNO
MARTHA (nee Kwader)


November 1, 2019. Age 100. Beloved Wife of The late James Bonanno. Devoted Mother of Jackie (The late James) Brennan and Patti Bonanno. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by 9 siblings. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and Thursday Morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INc 2531-35 S. Broad St., Funeral Mass Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts.,10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now