TORKINGTON
MARTHA K. (nee Kenyon)
March 9, 2019. Loving mother to Richard (Linda) Torkington, Elizabeth Torkington, and the late John W. Torkington and Carol T. Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to Marty's Memorial Service Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Normandy Farms Estates 1 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Martha's name may be made to Normandy Farms Estates, Appreciation Fund Willow Brook Ct., 8000 Twin Silo Dr., Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019