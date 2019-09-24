|
SCANNAPIECO
MARTHA (nee Yenick)
Age 87, of Abington, passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late George F. Scannapieco, she is loving mother of Eric, and the late George and Mark Scannapieco. Beloved grand-mother of John, Paul, Erik and Shane Scannapieco, she is great-grandmother of Mason Scannapieco and sister of Olga Merenda. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thurs., 9:30 A.M. at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington where her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019