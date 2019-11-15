Home

MARTHA (Clarke) WACKERMAN

MARTHA (Clarke) WACKERMAN Notice
WACKERMAN
MARTHA (nee Clarke)


Of Glenside, PA, Matriarch of the Wackerman family was called to her eternal rest on November 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Daughter of the late George and Helen Clarke; sister of the late Maryellen and George; loving and devoted wife of 59 years to John "Jay" Wackerman; mother of Rev. John, Christopher (Sherri), Susan (Michael) Nedbal, Sally Ann, Daniel (Elyse), Maria (Paul) Morrison, Martha "Anne" Smith; grand-mother ("Marta") of Anissa, Christopher, Katelyn, Marybeth "Georgie," Michael, Johnny, Daniel, Colin, Meggie, Joey, Anthony, James, Leo, Annie, Emma, Sally, Sophie and Ella; great grandmother of Ava and Toby; dear and devoted friend to many.
Lover of the ocean, beach, flowers, books and all things of beauty. A selfless life, centered in love, hope, joy, faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to Our Lady.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday Nov. 18, 2019, 9 A.M., Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Avenue, Jenkintown PA 19046 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pro Life Union of Greater Philadelphia, 88 Pennsylvania Avenue, Oreland, PA 19075.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019
