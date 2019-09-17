Home

MARTIN BACHMAN

MARTIN BACHMAN Notice
BACHMAN
MARTIN
On Sept. 16, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, PA. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Morris); loving father to Marjorie (Marc) Boxbaum and Joseph (the late Robin) Bachman; cherished grandfather of Lisa Boxbaum (Joseph Goldstein) and Rebecca Boxbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 1:00 P.M., at Shalom Memorial Park, 25 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. The family will be returning to the Boxbaum Residence. Contributions in Martin's memory may be made to Gratz College https://www. ratz.edu/ways-give, or Temple-Beth Am https://oyrtbetham. org/giving/ or a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
