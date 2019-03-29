Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
MARTIN RAILA
MARTIN C. RAILA Sr.

RAILA
MARTIN C. SR.
March 27, 2019, Beloved husband of the late Esther. Loving father of Joanna Lelionis, Patrick, Doreen, and Martin Jr. Dear Pop Pop of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday 9 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Service at 11 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415 Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
