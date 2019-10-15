|
STEIN
MARTIN E.
On October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Van Sant, devoted father of Carol (Sam) and Suzanne (Ross), loving grandfather of Cody, Lisanne (Sean), Maggie (Zack), and Kate, and thrilled-to-be great grandfather of Charlotte. Son of the late Samuel and Ida Stein, and brother of the late Gertrude Martin. Marty served in Special Services of the U.S. Army during WWII, for which he received three decorations and citations. While serving in England, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After the army, he taught ballroom dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism, and was known as "Uncle Marty" as a radio announcer in Sunbury, PA. In the mid-fifties and sixties, Marty was the manager of Garnet "Sugar" Hart, the national amateur welterweight champion, who fought in Connie Mack Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Chicago Stadium, and Miami Beach Convention Hall. He was the league president of the Food Fair Squad bowling team, the first-place winners of the Daily News Invitational in 1968. During that year, Marty was also the chairman of Easterseals Philadelphia. After a successful career as a salesman for Sterling Paper Company, he purchased the business in 1974 and was the owner and president for over 43 years. He leaves a lasting legacy in the paper industry. A proud member of Philmont Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and was ranked by USTA Middle States into his 80s-but got the most pleasure hitting balls with the "up-and-comers" and passing along his wisdom. As a sports enthusiast, he loved following every Philadelphia team just as much as he loved competing. An accomplished off-the-cuff speaker, Marty addressed incoming medical students at Jefferson University, introduced the Ice Capades at the Spectrum, and was the MC at the Lily Ball, where he introduced and befriended Lucille Ball-all done without ever putting pen to paper. His vibrant personality and love of life was felt by all who knew him. A truly un-forgettable man, his signature bright light will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services are private. Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Athletics, 1816 N. Broad Street, Phila., PA 19122, Attn: Chris Jones.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019