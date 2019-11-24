|
|
EILBERG
DR. MARTIN H.
On Nov. 23, 2019. Husband of the late Estelle. Father of Susan (Eric) Brown, the late Kevin Eilberg and the late Ross (Gail) Eilberg. Grandfather of Seth (Stacey), Dana, Brandon, Jamie and Michael. Great grandfather of Ari. Dr. Eilberg was a life-long educator with a deep love of family. Sadly missed and always remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Mt. Lebanon Cem. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday at the home of Susan and Eric Brown. Contributions in his memory may be made to AFMDA, 20 West 36th St., Suite 1100, New York, NY 10018.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019