CONNOR

MARTIN J. JR.

of Avalon, NJ died on Saturday June 29, 2019. He was 86. Born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Martin J. and Bridget Moran Connor, Marty lived in Bucks County for 36 years. In 2004, he moved to Avalon, the town where he had spent sum-mers since 1963. A graduate of LaSalle College High School and LaSalle College, Martin served in the United States Navy before beginning a ca-reer in accounting and finance. He was a Certified Public Ac-countant and worked in several industries before retiring as Comptroller from Engelhard Corporation. Martin was active in his church community at St. Ignatius Parish in Yardley, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish on Seven Mile Island, and was a committed volunteer at Holy Redeemer Food Pantry of New Jersey. Martin was the husband of the late Margaret Kelly Connor, and brother of the late Sr. Theresa Connor, SSJ. He is survived by 5 children, Martin P. Connor (Regina), Matthew J. Connor (Susan), Maureen C. Hill (Brent), Margaret C. O'Brien (Terry), Molly C. Kelly (Brian); and 14 grandchildren, Brendan, Kevin, Caitlin and Martin Connor, Colin, Jared and Keeley Connor, Kellen Hill,, Kate, Keira and Joseph O'Brien and Regan, Aidan and Maggie Kelly. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 3 at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, PA, where friends may call from 9:45 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, PA. A memorial Mass will also be celebrated in Avalon, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 1801 Route 9, North Swainton, NJ 08210.

