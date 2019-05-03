RUSH

MARTIN J.

89, of Cheltenham, passed peace-fully May 1, 2019. Born in Co. Mayo, Ireland on Feb. 20, 1930, to the late Nora (Griffin) and John Rush. Beloved husband of Jane (Duffy) Rush. Devoted father of Mary Puschak, Sister Eileen Marie Rush, SSJ, and Noreen Blyweiss (Fred). Loving brother of Patrick, James, Eamon, Teresa Callaghan and the late Andy, Frank and Johnnie Rush, Mary Brennan, and Josie Horan. Cousin to the dearly departed Eamon Coffey. Martin is also survived by his cherished granddaughter, Rebecca Carlson, adored great-grandson, Jace Galgon, faithful sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael O'Kane, lovely cousin Beanne Gardner (Norman), kindhearted cousin by marriage, Bridie Coffey, and countless nieces and nephews in the USA, Ireland, and England. Martin cherished all of his family, near and far, who are too numerous to name at this time. As the only member of his large immediate family to immigrate to the United States, the deep love, support, and welcome he felt from Jane's sisters and brothers and their respective spouses and families meant the world to him. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, May 7th from 9:00-10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. His Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph 9701 Germantown Ave. Phila., PA 19118. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary