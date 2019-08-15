|
|
KALLISH
MARTIN
August 14, 2019, of Bala Cynwyd PA. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Goldenberg); loving father of Amanda (Scott) Swiger; cherished grandfather of Max and Griffin; devoted brother of Michael (Barbara) Kallish. Family and friends are invited to Services Friday, 11 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center
pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019