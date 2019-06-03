|
|
LANDSTEIN
MARTIN
94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home on Bay Harbor Islands, FL. Formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA, Martin was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the Air Force. He was predeceased by Ruth Landstein, Jacquelyn Landstein and his daughter Nancy Landstein. He is survived by his beloved daughter Marcia Kaufman (Barry), son Jeffrey Krauklis (Brenda), son Larry Kosoy (Karen), nephew David Schlossberg (Lucia), niece Susan Berkowitz (Mitch) and his loving partner Linda Hoffman. In addition, he leaves behind grandsons Matthew, Jamie, Shaun and 2 great grand-daughters. Marty will be remembered as a generous, loving man of class who lived life to the fullest. Donations may be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019