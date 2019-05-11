Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN R. GALLAGHER

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARTIN R. GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
MARTIN R.
85, of Philadelphia, Pa passed away May 8, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to Martin's Life Celebration Tuesday May, 14, 2019 at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 from 9:30 A.M., until his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to St. Anselm Church at the address above.
To share your fondest memory of Martin please visit

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.