GALLAGHER
MARTIN R.
85, of Philadelphia, Pa passed away May 8, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to Martin's Life Celebration Tuesday May, 14, 2019 at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 from 9:30 A.M., until his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to St. Anselm Church at the address above.
To share your fondest memory of Martin please visit
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on May 11, 2019