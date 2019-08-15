Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
On August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernice and the late Harriet. Loving father of Norman (Alisa), Marsha (Alan Folkman), and Ronald (Robin). Dear brother of Sylvia Levy. Also survived by Bernice's children: Alan Krouse (Barbara), and Ellen Frank (David). Loving Zay of Jason, Marni, Harris, Brent (Alexa), Zara (Adam Szumski), Morgan, Benjamin, Ian (Sara), Matthew, and Sydney. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Friday 10 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Montefiore Cem. Following burial, Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Shiva will continue Saturday evening and Sunday at the home of Marsha Neifield and Alan Folkman. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Institutional Advancement, 4180 City Ave., Phila., PA 19131.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019
