MARTIN SYD WAINFAN

MARTIN SYD WAINFAN Notice
WAINFAN
MARTIN SYD
Nov. 17, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Lois Wainfan. Father of Ann (William) Fieles and Daniel (Marjorie) Wainfan. Grandfather of Brian, Rebecca, Emily and Benjamin. Brother of the late Nathan Wainfan. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:00 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:30 A.M. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contri-butions in his memory can be made to , BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org">www..org
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019
