of Bala Cynwyd, died Wednes-day, October 2, 2019 in Wynne-wood, PA. He was born the son of Morris and Fay Cotler (nee Tenenholz) on September 17, 1932 in Frackville, PA. Marvin attended Penn State University. He was a chairman and coach of the Maccabbi USA bowling team for 20 years. He was a host for two bowling TV shows. Marvin proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Cotler. He is survived by: two sons, Gregg Cotler (Jennifer) and Douglas Cotler (Elizabeth); and four grandchildren: Hannah, Zev, Noah, and Ryan. Visitation to begin at 11:30 A.M., Sunday, October 6, 2019 with Funeral Service following at 12:30 P.M. at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment immedi-ately following service at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Marvin's honor may be made to the , www.cancer.org, Maccabbi USA, www.maccabiusa.com, and Hadassah, www.hadassah.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019