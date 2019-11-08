Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Roosevelt Mem. Pk. (sec DD)
2701 Old Lincoln Highway,
Trevose, PA
DR. MARVIN E. FEIGENBERG

DR. MARVIN E. FEIGENBERG Notice
FEIGENBERG
DR. MARVIN E.
Nov. 6, 2019, age 87. Husband of Evelyn (nee Beer); father of Andrew (Barbara) Feigenberg, Sheri (Gregg) Hensel, and Dr. Steven (Khue) Feigenberg; brother of Dr. Susan Orlow; grandfather of Jacob, Matthew and Isabelle Feigenberg, Bobby (Laurie) Feigenberg and Staci Feigenberg (fiance David Steen). Dr. Feigenberg was a graduate of Temple University, practicing psychologist for 50 years and worked for the Philadelphia School System for 40 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Mem. Pk. (sec DD), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will be observed Sunday only 3 to 9 P.M. at The Hill at Whitemarsh, 4000 Fox Hound Dr., Lafayette Hill, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Natl. Fund, 7800 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
