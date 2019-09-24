Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Trevose, PA
MARVIN FREEMAN

MARVIN FREEMAN Notice
FREEMAN
MARVIN
Sept. 20, 2019, of St. Petersburg, FL formerly of Penn Valley. Husband of the late Dossy (nee Levitt). Father of Stuart (Carol) Freeman and Robert (Judy) Freeman. Grandfather of Nathan and Rachel. Great-grandfather of Erin. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, Sept 26th, 12:30 P.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to ASPCA (www.aspca.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
