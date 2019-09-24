|
|
FREEMAN
MARVIN
Sept. 20, 2019, of St. Petersburg, FL formerly of Penn Valley. Husband of the late Dossy (nee Levitt). Father of Stuart (Carol) Freeman and Robert (Judy) Freeman. Grandfather of Nathan and Rachel. Great-grandfather of Erin. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, Sept 26th, 12:30 P.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to ASPCA (www.aspca.org)
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019