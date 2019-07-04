|
|
MILLER
MARVIN
July 3, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Marian (nee Fineberg). Loving father of Rhonda Miller (Nico), Brad Miller (Aimee), and Amy Miller. Beloved grandpop of Ben, Jamie, Alexis, and Alec.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 11:30 A.M., at Cong. Beth El-Ner Tamid, 715 Paxon Hollow Road, Broomall, PA. Int. Har Zion Cem., Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence in Springfield. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019