SPIELMAN
MARVIN
On October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Stein); Loving father of Marjorie (Fred) Greenberg and Stephen (Louanne) Spielman; Dear brother of Shirley Abramson and Betty Zimmerman; Devoted grandfather of Andrew (Shiri), Ira (Eva), Abbey (Jacob), Elizabeth (Adam), Jacqueline (Adam) and Caroline; Adoring great-grandfather of Hallie, Sara, Zachary, Jacob, Logan, Daniel, Eliza, Alexander, Bennett, Madeline, Jonah and Sadie. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (sec. BB), Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation,
www.trustbridgefoundation.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019