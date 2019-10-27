Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARVIN SPIELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN SPIELMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARVIN SPIELMAN Notice
SPIELMAN
MARVIN
On October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Stein); Loving father of Marjorie (Fred) Greenberg and Stephen (Louanne) Spielman; Dear brother of Shirley Abramson and Betty Zimmerman; Devoted grandfather of Andrew (Shiri), Ira (Eva), Abbey (Jacob), Elizabeth (Adam), Jacqueline (Adam) and Caroline; Adoring great-grandfather of Hallie, Sara, Zachary, Jacob, Logan, Daniel, Eliza, Alexander, Bennett, Madeline, Jonah and Sadie. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (sec. BB), Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation,

www.trustbridgefoundation.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.