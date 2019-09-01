|
|
VERMAN
MARVIN
On August 30, 2019. An architect. Husband of Leila (nee Lopen); father of David (Beth) Verman, Eric (Harla) Verman and Lesley (Michael) Alter; grand-father of Bari (Michael) Dixon, Jayme, Matan, Zevi, Madison, and Sydney; great-grandfather of Amelia. Services and Interment are private. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind, 968 Easton Rd., Warrington PA 18976. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. David Verman Tuesday evening only.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019