ALLEGRA
MARY A. (nee DeStefano)
Age 69, of Phila., passed away on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank; daughter, Jennifer; son, Chris (Jennifer),grandchildren Claire, Mike, and Lin Rose; sisters, Irene and Janine; brother, John; and countless adult "kids" who considered her Mom.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, 12 Noon, Saturday, August 24th, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4625 Springfield Ave., Phila. PA 19143, where friends may call 10 to 11:45 A.M., at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made to
www.curiotheatre.org/ways-to-donate.html
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019