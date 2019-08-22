Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
4625 Springfield Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
MARY A. (DeStefano) ALLEGRA

MARY A. (DeStefano) ALLEGRA Notice
ALLEGRA
MARY A. (nee DeStefano)
Age 69, of Phila., passed away on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank; daughter, Jennifer; son, Chris (Jennifer),grandchildren Claire, Mike, and Lin Rose; sisters, Irene and Janine; brother, John; and countless adult "kids" who considered her Mom.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, 12 Noon, Saturday, August 24th, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4625 Springfield Ave., Phila. PA 19143, where friends may call 10 to 11:45 A.M., at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made to
www.curiotheatre.org/ways-to-donate.html

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
