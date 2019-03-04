Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
FIORAVANTI
MARY A. (nee Tomassi)
on March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Villa. Wife of the late Louis C. Fioravanti, Sr. Loving mother of Felicia (Jay Seravalli) Brosius, Louis (Debra) Fioravanti, Jr., Carla (Steven) Manno and Anthony (Lisa) Fioravanti Cherished grandmother of Louis, Nicholas, Maria, Gabriella, Anthony and Alyssa. Sister of Josephine Paolella, Steve Tomassi, Ann (Dolly) DiGiacomo and the late Louise Loschiavo. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed spending time in Wildwood Crest and most of all loved being with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the games of chance, playing Bingo, the slots and the lottery. Many people will miss her jewish apple cake. Relative and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Thursday 10 to 11:15 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444. Ent. St. Matthew Mausoleum. Please send donations in Mary's name to St. Joseph Villa 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown town, Pa. 19031 or SPIN 10501 Drummond Rd. Phila., Pa. 19154.

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC.

215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019
