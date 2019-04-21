|
|
ORR
MARY A. (nee Hickman)
April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Orr Sr.; devoted mother of Margaret A. Kett, Patricia E. Asan, Mary A. Tuohy, Charles B. Jr., and James R. Orr; sister of George and James Hickman; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Tuesday, April 23rd, 12 Noon, MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), where friends may call Tuesday 10:30 A.M. to 12 Noon. Int. George Washington Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Orr's name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 225 City Ave., Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019