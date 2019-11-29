|
TOMKINS
MARY A. (nee Eisele)
On November 22, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late John H. "Jack". Loving mother of Jack (Pat) (the late Claire), Mary "Pat" Brennan (Bob), Sharon Hoffa, Kathy Pinto (Molly) (the late Vince), Donna Griffin (the late Bill), James (Debbie) (the late Maria), Michael (Theresa) and Rosalie "Rose" Brennan (Jerry). She was the loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and survived by her sister Florence Watson. Pre-deceased by her 4 sisters and one brother. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sun. 6 to 8 P.M. and Mon. 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass Mon. 10 A.M. Maternity BVM Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 29, 2019