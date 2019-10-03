Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
259 Forest Avenue
Ambler, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
MARY A. (Naples) TOMLINSON
TOMLINSON
MARY A. (nee Naples)
91, of Blue Bell, PA, formerly of Fort Washington and Oreland, PA on Sept. 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of 63 years of the late George W. Tomlinson; beloved mother of Charlene Donovan (Raymond), Denise Hunt (David), and Francine Tomlinson. She was pre-deceased by her son George W. Tomlinson Jr., her parents Vincent and Isabella Naples, her brother Joseph Naples and her sister Eleanor Bonina (Raymond). Also survived by her grandchildren Christen, Michael, Jennifer, Stephen, David, Daniel, Austin and Lauren, her sister-in-law Dorothy Naples and daughter-in-law Sandra Tomlinson. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cem. Arr. SHAEFF-MYERS FH
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
