MARY A. (Biscardi) TOSCANO

MARY A. (Biscardi) TOSCANO Notice
TOSCANO
MARY A. (nee Biscardi)
October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Toscano; devoted mother of Richard (Lynn) Toscano and Anna (John) Garbarino; loving grandmother of Richard, Jeffrey, Natalie, and the late Frank; great-grand-mother of Isabella, Kate, Anthony, and Charlie.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning, 9 A.M., at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
