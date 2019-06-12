Home

On June 6, 2019, age 81, of Baltimore and Philadelphia. Beloved sister of Margaret Dick and the late Connie Sample; beloved aunt of John Sample (Diane) and their children, Julia and Jack, A graduate of Newton College and Temple Law School, Ms. Jacobs worked as an attorney in Philadelphia for many years, including for Conrail and Harvey Pennington, Ltd. Formerly a member of the Madames of the Sacred Heart, she taught English in Bethesda MD at the Stoneridge School as well as at John Bosco in La Joya, CA. Mass Sat. 10 A.M., Old St. Joseph Church, 321 Willings Alley, Phila., PA 19106. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Sat. from 9-10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary's Residence or Penn Environment would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
