Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
78, died on Sept. 11, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Powers; her daughter, Elizabeth Powers; her grand-daughter, Katherine Powers; and brothers, Alexander (Rinda) Allison, and Peter (Carol) Allison. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Nov. 9th, at 4 P.M., at the Church of the Holy Apostles, at Remington and Dover Roads, Wynnewood, PA. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mary's many interests and concerns, contributions can be made to Main Line Meals on Wheels, Philabundance, Free Library of Philadelphia, Episcopal Commu-nity Services, or UNICEF.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019
