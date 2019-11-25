Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. MARY ANN (Formerly Sr. Assumpta Mary,IHM) BURKE IHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. MARY ANN (Formerly Sr. Assumpta Mary,IHM) BURKE IHM Notice
SR. MARY ANN BURKE, IHM
Formerly Sr. Assumpta Mary, IHM on Nov. 23, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister Catherine De Munter, her brother Francis, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Anne Hunt Burke, brothers Rev. Lawrence A. Burke OFM, William (Jane), John (Mary), Joseph (Betty), Lawrence, brother-in-law Jack De Munter, and sister-in-law Peggy (Francis). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wed. Nov. 27, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M.. Int. private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.
West Chester, PA 610-696-1181;
www.DellaFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -