SR. MARY ANN BURKE, IHM
Formerly Sr. Assumpta Mary, IHM on Nov. 23, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister Catherine De Munter, her brother Francis, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Anne Hunt Burke, brothers Rev. Lawrence A. Burke OFM, William (Jane), John (Mary), Joseph (Betty), Lawrence, brother-in-law Jack De Munter, and sister-in-law Peggy (Francis). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wed. Nov. 27, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M.. Int. private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
