Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
Sproul and Lawrence Roads
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
View Map
MARY ANN CAMPBELL


1927 - 2019
MARY ANN CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL
MARY ANN


Age 91, of Granite Farms, formerly of Havertown, departed this life on August 8, 2019, after less than 24 hours in Hospice. She was alert and joking with family the day before. Mary Ann loved the Lord and was a 67 year member of Temple Lutheran Church of Brookline. Born to Marie and Gustave in NYC. She left the work force to raise a family, later working for Lankenau Hospital. Mary Ann looked for the good in people and loved animals, traveling and the Wildwoods, where her mother and stepfather owned Schilling Apartments on 18th Ave.
She was the loving mother of Marlene, David, and the late Sandra, who died in 2003 of N.H. Lymphoma. She was also predeceased by her ex-husband, David and long-time companion, Manny Lewis. She had several cousins with whom she was close, especially Hermine Ritchie, who was like a sister.
Funeral Service Wednesday, at 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of of flowers, donations may be sent to Temple Lutheran Church, 501 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA 19083. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
