CASCIATO
MARY ANN (nee Cox)
of Rosemont and Avalon, died peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the vibrant age of 95 surrounded by an army of loved ones. She was born and raised in West Philadelphia. Her beloved husband, Carmen Nicholas, and her six brothers and sisters preceded her in death. She attended West Catholic High School and was a proud graduate of Immaculata College. She married the love of her life, Carmen, in 1949, and together they enjoyed 56 fun-filled years of marriage. Mary Ann was a long time member of St. John Neumann Parish, where she was active in the Women's Club, the Choir, and an enthusiastic co-founder of the infamous garage sale which she chaired for over forty years. Mary Ann was also a board member of The Guadalupe Guild. Devout in her Catholic faith, she was a daily communicant. She is survived by children Karen Adams (Chris), Robert (Shelley), Denise, Mimi Koelle, Geri Magee (Herb), Michael, Christopher (Sandy), and Amy Darragh (Jamie), her grandchildren Brooke Zapoticzny (Daryl), Sean Koelle (Carly), Kimberly and Lauren Adams (Matt Greeley), Ryan and Kaitlyn Casciato, Matthew, Patrick, and Nicholas Carmen Darragh, Amiee Kelly (Jeff), Kay Magee, and Eileen Stec, as well as her great-grandchildren, Parker and Brady Zapoticzny, Katie and Carly Stec, Avery and Graydon Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom considered her a second mother. The family will receive visitors at St. John Neumann Parish Center, Bryn Mawr, on Tuesday, September 24th from 6 to 9 P.M., and Wednesday, September 25th, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, it was our mother's wish that donations be made to the Saint John Neumann Choir Sunshine Club, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA, 19010.
