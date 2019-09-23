Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish Center
380 Highland Lane
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. John Neumann Parish Center
380 Highland Lane
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Neumann Parish Center
380 Highland Lane
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CASCIATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN (Cox) CASCIATO


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANN (Cox) CASCIATO Notice
CASCIATO
MARY ANN (nee Cox)


of Rosemont and Avalon, died peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the vibrant age of 95 surrounded by an army of loved ones. She was born and raised in West Philadelphia. Her beloved husband, Carmen Nicholas, and her six brothers and sisters preceded her in death. She attended West Catholic High School and was a proud graduate of Immaculata College. She married the love of her life, Carmen, in 1949, and together they enjoyed 56 fun-filled years of marriage. Mary Ann was a long time member of St. John Neumann Parish, where she was active in the Women's Club, the Choir, and an enthusiastic co-founder of the infamous garage sale which she chaired for over forty years. Mary Ann was also a board member of The Guadalupe Guild. Devout in her Catholic faith, she was a daily communicant. She is survived by children Karen Adams (Chris), Robert (Shelley), Denise, Mimi Koelle, Geri Magee (Herb), Michael, Christopher (Sandy), and Amy Darragh (Jamie), her grandchildren Brooke Zapoticzny (Daryl), Sean Koelle (Carly), Kimberly and Lauren Adams (Matt Greeley), Ryan and Kaitlyn Casciato, Matthew, Patrick, and Nicholas Carmen Darragh, Amiee Kelly (Jeff), Kay Magee, and Eileen Stec, as well as her great-grandchildren, Parker and Brady Zapoticzny, Katie and Carly Stec, Avery and Graydon Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom considered her a second mother. The family will receive visitors at St. John Neumann Parish Center, Bryn Mawr, on Tuesday, September 24th from 6 to 9 P.M., and Wednesday, September 25th, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, it was our mother's wish that donations be made to the Saint John Neumann Choir Sunshine Club, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA, 19010.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now