|
|
DUFFY
MARY ANN (nee Cain)
79, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her beloved family. Loving wife of the late Police Officer John A. Duffy, adoring mother of Mary Ann Mooney (John), Patricia Juliano (Carmen), Jack (Brenda), Jo Ann Gilhool (Michael), Barbara (John), Joseph (Maria), Bill (Gabriella), Michael (Chrisy), Daniel (Christy), Beth Coleman (Robert), and Kevin. Sweet Mom-Mom of 34 grand and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph F. Cain and Isabelle Dussell Cain. Sister of Alice Shelinsky (Peter, deceased), Joseph Cain (Mary), Isabelle Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing to be held at St. Monica's Lower Church, 17th & Ritner Sts, Tuesday, August 6, 6-8:00 pm and Wednesday, August 7, 9:30-10:45 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in the church. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Mrs. Duffy suffered from Alzheimers but never lost her spirit with the help of her family and caregiver, niece Lee Ann Duffy-Roberts. In lieu of flowers, request donations be considered in her name to St. Monica Elder Care Program, 1720 W. Ritner St., Philadelphia., PA 19145 or an Alzheimer's program of your choice.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019