ELLIS
MARY ANN (nee Lydon)
On Oct. 4, 2019. Wife of the late Herman M. Jr. "Skip". Mother of Christine, Matthew and Herman. Sister of Virginia Laverty (the late Jack), Margaret Bennett (Doug) and Helen Regan (Tom). Funeral Mass Wed., 11 A.M. Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Wed. after 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019