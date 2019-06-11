|
|
FRANCIS
MARY ANN (nee Babos)
Age 90 years, of Wayne, formerly of Telford, PA, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019.
She was the wife of the late John D. Francis, Sr. and is survived by their children William C. (& Desiree) Francis, Patricia (& Jim) Dunlap, and Carrin (& Michael) Sicinski. Also survived by a son in law David Williams, a daughter in law Diane Francis, 12 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Kay Francis Williams and a son John D. "Jay" Francis, Jr.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jun 14th from 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428 there will be a Visitation before the mass on Friday, June 14th from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at the church.
Entombment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.
Arrs. by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com.
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019