Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KILLINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN (MacNeil) KILLINGER

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY ANN (MacNeil) KILLINGER Notice
KILLINGER
MARY ANN (nee MacNeil)
82, on June 20, 2019 of Flourtown. Survived by her husband Scott, her 3 sons and their families: Matthew and Diane Killinger (nee Lynch) of West Chester and their children Rebecca, Emily, Mary Katheryn, and William; Daniel and Heather Killinger (nee Snyder) of Wyndmoor and their children Ramsay and James; James and Elga Killinger (nee Jefferis) of New York City and their children Jefferis and Anna. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Wednesday, June 26th at 9AM. Funeral Mass 10:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MCAP (Montgomery Child Advocacy Project), c/o Mary Pugh, 409 Cherry St., Norristown, PA 19401 or via www.mcapkids.org/donate.

JACOB F. RUTH

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now