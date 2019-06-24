|
KILLINGER
MARY ANN (nee MacNeil)
82, on June 20, 2019 of Flourtown. Survived by her husband Scott, her 3 sons and their families: Matthew and Diane Killinger (nee Lynch) of West Chester and their children Rebecca, Emily, Mary Katheryn, and William; Daniel and Heather Killinger (nee Snyder) of Wyndmoor and their children Ramsay and James; James and Elga Killinger (nee Jefferis) of New York City and their children Jefferis and Anna. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Wednesday, June 26th at 9AM. Funeral Mass 10:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MCAP (Montgomery Child Advocacy Project), c/o Mary Pugh, 409 Cherry St., Norristown, PA 19401 or via www.mcapkids.org/donate.
JACOB F. RUTH
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019