GALLAGHER

MARY ANN P.

passed away peacefully at at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 65. She is survived by her husband Edward W. Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mary (Nunerviller) Pfender. Born in Philadelphia, she graduated from Archbishop Wood High School for Girls in 1971. She worked as a food server and took much joy in working with the public. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed baking, going to the Jersey shore and following politics. Her smile was genuine, her caring constant, and her heart open. In addition to her husband, Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Katie Lynn Daley and her husband Scott, son Daniel Edward, grand-daughter Shea Michelle Daley, sisters Regina Doyle, Geralyn Peterson, and Susan Padova, brothers Harry Jr., Stephen, and Daniel Pfender, as well as many nieces and nephews. We invite friends and family to honor and celebrate Mary Ann's life on Tuesday, March 26. We will hold a Visitation from 10:30 A.M until her Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. at JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ann's name may be made to , 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.Fluehr.com



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019