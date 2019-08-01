|
SMITH
MARY ANN (nee Burke)
July 30, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Dawn Marie, Suzanne Ligameri (Antonio) and James Burtulato (Shannon). Loving Mom-Mom of Rocco, Christina, Megan Bielec (Justin), Antonio, Ryan and Logan. Also survived by 2 sisters Virginia Haigh (Tom) and Theresa Renzi (Michael); nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday 8 to 9:30 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 10 A.M. Int. Philadelphia Memorial Park.
