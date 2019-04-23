MAIOCCO

MARY ANN STACKENI

Passed away at home on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Humbert "Al" Maiocco; her children Rick (Christine) Maiocco and Linda (Jay) McEntee; her grandchildren, Albert, Bobby, Joey and Tommy Maiocco, and Ricky, Jimmy and Jilliana McEntee, as well as by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mary was born at home in Woodlyn, PA, to Luigi Stackeni and Vincetta Mastrogiacomo on May 4, 1932. She was the youngest of their eight children and was preceded in death by her siblings, Catherine, Jimmy, Domenick, Caroline, Tony, Tommy and Mitch. Mary attended Ridley Township High School, graduating in 1950 as Treasurer of her class. At Ridley, Mary was a Cheerleader, Field Hockey player and involved in the plays.

She worked at Baldwin, Lima, Hamilton Company where she met her beloved husband, Al, whom she married in 1954 at St. Anthony's Church in Chester, PA. They recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Mary was baptized at Our Lady of Peace Church and remained an active and faithful member of the congregation her entire life.

Mary loved to cook, to dance, traveling and to have fun. She maintained lifelong relationships with a wide circle of friends including those she met in her youth. Mary's life centered around her love and devotion to her family. She especially cherished her role as Tonna (a variation of Nonna or grand-mother) and shared with her grandchildren her generosity, kindness, her love of cooking and her famous spaghetti and meatballs.

Her life was dedicated to family and caring for others through her deep sense of compassion and responsibility. Family and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Saturday, April 27th, 8:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at St. John Chrysostom Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of a life well-lived, the family asks that donations be made to at www.stjude.org, go to donate tab and type in memory of Mary Maiocco. www.danjolell.com





